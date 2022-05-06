Community Festival cancelled due to weather

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Due to forecasted severe weather, specifically unsafe wind speeds for the Cape May county area, the 2022 Coast Guard Community Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 7, is cancelled.

“We are absolutely devastated to see that the weather for the entire weekend isn’t cooperating with our plans to host this year’s Coast Guard Community Festival,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. “While we realize the cancellation is difficult and disappointing for everyone, the safety of our community is most important. We are already working with the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation to try to make next year’s festival even better!”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.