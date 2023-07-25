Coast Guard to host public Community Day in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a free, open-to-the-public Community Day in Corpus Christi on Saturday July 29th at Water’s Edge Park in Corpus Christi.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Corpus Christi and surrounding units will display equipment and discuss various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees can interact with Coast Guard air crews, rescue swimmers, boat crews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.

Sector Corpus Christi consists of 334 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with two marine safety units, three multi-mission small boat stations, three aids to navigation teams and three Coast Guard cutters.

Coast Guard units and personnel scheduled to attend:

Air Station Corpus Christi with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Aids to Navigation Team Corpus Christi

Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston

Sector Corpus Christi Unmanned Aircraft Systems team

Sector Corpus Christi Response Department

Sector Corpus Christi Prevention Department

Commercial Fishing Vessel Examination

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Coast Guard Recruiting Office Corpus Christi

Local agencies and partners scheduled to attend:

Texas General Land Office

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

United Service Organizations (USO)

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.