Commercial Bulk Carrier Aground in Muskegon, Michigan

Muskegon, MI – The 750-foot motor vessel KAYE E. BARKER ran aground late in the evening on April 28 while transiting inbound towards Muskegon with a load of stone aggregate. No injuries have been reported and initial inspections indicated no pollution.

The Coast Guard is on site and working with the shipping company, local salvage organizations

and the vessel crew to conduct lightering operations today to free the vessel from the sand bar.

The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation

