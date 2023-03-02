Commandant to deliver State of the Coast Guard Address

WASHINGTON — The 27th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard is scheduled to deliver her first State of the Coast Guard Address, Tuesday, in Washington, DC.

Adm. Linda L. Fagan will provide her vision for the future of the service and commit to prioritizing support for the Coast Guard workforce, who serve our nation’s interests around the world, to a live audience of government officials, senior military commanders, and partner agency leaders.

She will discuss the growing demand for Coast Guard operations throughout the world, and how advances in technology, changes in the global economy, and the impacts of climate change influence this demand.

Adm. Fagan will outline how the Coast Guard will continue to facilitate and protect the uninterrupted flow of commerce in the rapidly changing Marine Transportation System. She will also emphasize the importance of new Coast Guard assets and shore facilities, which are critical to national security, public safety, and the future success of the service.

The speech will be recorded and posted on the Coast Guard website and on YouTube.

