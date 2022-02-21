Commandant to Deliver State of the Coast Guard Address Thursday

Feb 21st, 2022 · 0 Comment
Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks during the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego March 11, 2021. During the annual address, Schultz reflected on the organization’s successes over the past year and outlined the shared vision for the future of the Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)

Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks during the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego March 11, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee)

CLEARWATER, Fla.— The Commandant of the United States Coast Guard is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Thursday, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

This event will be live-streamed at https://www.uscg.mil/alwaysready/ and on Facebook at https://Facebook.com/USCoastGuard at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST.

Adm. Karl L. Schultz will outline the Coast Guard’s role in a time of transformational change within the maritime domain. He will provide his vision for how the Service will respond to meet the Nation’s needs now and in the future. Adm. Schultz will accentuate the dedication and sacrifice of Coast Guard members stationed across the country and deployed around the world.

Adm. Schultz will further highlight the partnerships across the Department of Homeland Security organization, with the Department of Defense Joint Forces, inter-agencies and with our international partners that allow the Coast Guard to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, Adm. Schultz is expected to feature stories of Coast Guard women and men who excelled in crisis, rescued mariners in distress, interdicted illicit narcotics, and responded to the Haiti Earthquake.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.