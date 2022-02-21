Commandant to Deliver State of the Coast Guard Address Thursday

CLEARWATER, Fla.— The Commandant of the United States Coast Guard is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Thursday, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

This event will be live-streamed at https://www.uscg.mil/alwaysready/ and on Facebook at https://Facebook.com/USCoastGuard at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST.

Adm. Karl L. Schultz will outline the Coast Guard’s role in a time of transformational change within the maritime domain. He will provide his vision for how the Service will respond to meet the Nation’s needs now and in the future. Adm. Schultz will accentuate the dedication and sacrifice of Coast Guard members stationed across the country and deployed around the world.

Adm. Schultz will further highlight the partnerships across the Department of Homeland Security organization, with the Department of Defense Joint Forces, inter-agencies and with our international partners that allow the Coast Guard to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, Adm. Schultz is expected to feature stories of Coast Guard women and men who excelled in crisis, rescued mariners in distress, interdicted illicit narcotics, and responded to the Haiti Earthquake.

