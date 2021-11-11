Coast Guard welcomes Dominican Republic navy during port call in Miami

Nov 11th, 2021 · 0 Comment
The Juan Bautista Cambiaso (BE-01), a Dominican Republic navy training ship, sails into Museum Park Marina in Miami, Florida, Nov. 10, 2021. The Dominican Republic navy resumed their annual fall international port call program and Miami was selected as their destination to showcase their partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard welcomed the Dominican Republic navy during a scheduled port call at Museum Park Marina in Miami, Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit is to provide useful training opportunities to the cadets aboard The Juan Bautista Cambiaso (BE-01), a Dominican Republic navy training ship, and to meet and discuss mutual interests to address maritime safety and security concerns in the Caribbean.

This year, the Dominican Republic’s navy resumed their annual fall international port call program and Miami was selected as their destination to showcase its partnership with the United States.

Present at the port call was U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brenden C. McPherson, the Seventh District Commander, to welcome Vice Adm. Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, Commander of the Dominican Republic navy.

