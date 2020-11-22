Coast Guard welcomes Brazilian navy to Galveston, Texas

Sector Houston-Galveston Capt. Keith Donohue, Brazilian Navy Capt. Carlos Considera and personnel with the Brazilian Navy Training Ship Brazil and Station Galveston pose for a photo at Pier 21 in Galveston, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020. The personnel were given a tour of the base and afloat assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard welcomed the crew of the Brazilian training ship Brasil to Galveston, Texas, Thursday as both countries continue to strengthen their emerging partnership.

During their visit, the crew of the Brasil met with the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command, and along with crewmembers from Station Galveston, toured Sector’s area of responsibility.

Galveston was one of a few port calls for the Brasil crew, which allowed them to experience the U.S. culture and diversity Americans offer.

The Brasil’s first port call was Mayport, Florida, following a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at sea to honor the Brazilian navy officers and U.S. Navy military members who died in the accident of the World War II submarine, USS R-12 (SS 89) off the coast of Key West.

This engagement allowed the Coast Guard to build upon the partnership with Brazil and the Brazilian navy who shares the Coast Guard’s priorities to counter drug flows and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing along the Gulf coast.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is privileged to enjoy strong partners across the world in our shared pursuit for good maritime governance,” said Capt. Jason E. Smith, commander, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “Brazil is an emerging Western Hemisphere partner, and the Brazilian navy shares our priorities to counter drug flows and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.”

