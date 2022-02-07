Coast Guard warns of high water, dangerous currents on Ohio River

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is urging boaters to be aware of the risk associated with high water and dangerous currents on the Ohio River throughout the week.

Higher than average water levels have created stronger than normal currents on the Ohio River that are leading to dangerous situations. Debris, rip currents, and eddies are showing up in areas along the river where they don’t normally occur.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received multiple reports over the weekend of allisions along the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, in Racine, Ohio and in Parkersburg, West Virginia, reportedly caused by high water.

No injuries or pollution have been reported at this time.

“We urge mariners to be cautious and properly prepared before getting underway to ensure safe travel along the waterways,” said Capt. Eric Carrero, District Eight Western Rivers and Waterways director. “Checking local Army Corps of Engineers, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service websites in your area for up-to-date water conditions along with local weather conditions can be key to safe transits along with rivers.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.