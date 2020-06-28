Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, was presented with a Coast Guard flag by Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, at a 100th birthday celebration in New Orleans, June 27, 2020. Washington was honored with a parade of vehicles organized by friends and family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, was presented with a Coast Guard flag by Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, at a 100th birthday celebration in New Orleans, June 27, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

NEW ORLEANS — A United States Coast Guard veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family in New Orleans, Saturday.

Andy Washington is a World War II veteran who served in the Coast Guard from 1942-1946. A parade of well-wishers drove through his neighborhood to celebrate with him.

Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, presented Washington with a Coast Guard flag to commemorate the occasion.


“This week I had the privilege of finding out about Mr. Washington’s 100th birthday, and that Mr. Washington was a World War 2 United States Coast Guard veteran,” Paradise said. “When I heard that, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday. I feel honored to be included on this occasion, and I salute Mr. Washington on behalf of myself and all members of the United States Coast Guard.”

