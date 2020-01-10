Coast Guard urges San Francisco Bay Area residents ahead of high tides

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard encourages mariners and beachgoers to prepare for excessively high tidal ranges in the San Francisco Bay Area through the weekend.

The Bay Area coastline is forecasted to experience tides up to seven feet above the average daily low tide.

Mariners and beachgoers are encouraged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their vessels:

Monitor the weather and heed all marine warnings as they are updated on marine radio VHF-FM channel 16.

Secure all paddlecraft so they do not end up in the water and cause a false distress; be sure paddlecraft and gear are properly labeled with owner contact information.

Check mooring lines when securing boats and take precautions for items stored loosely aboard.

Be alert and report any accidents, emergencies or distress situations via VHF radio channel 16 or by calling 911.

“If Found” stickers are available at local Coast Guard Auxiliary units.

Mariners and beachgoers should be aware of the possibility of sea water on low-lying areas such as roadways, underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center personnel can be reached for emergencies at (415) 399-3547.

For more information about this week’s forecast, visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov.