Coast Guard urges safety for hunters, sportsman during this season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As water temperatures continue to dip, the Coast Guard is urging all sportsman enjoying the hunting season along the Mid-Atlantic coastline to do so responsibility.

The average water temperature for coastal waters from New Jersey to North Carolina is 46 degrees, which can cause a loss of muscle control and possible unconsciousness within an hour of exposure according to the National Weather Service.

We urge all boaters to be properly prepared before heading out on the water regardless of time of year. The difference and the challenge with these colder months is the inherent danger presented by the dropping water temperatures. We need to make sure that people can enjoy this time of year equipped with the knowledge that will keep them safe, dry and warm.