Coast Guard urges rip current caution to beachgoers along Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS The Coast Guard strongly urges beachgoers to be aware of rip current conditions after two cases this past weekend along the Gulf Coast.-

In the first case Sector Mobile watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist three swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore Dauphin Island, Alabama, and rescued all three.

The second case involved an overnight search by the Coast Guard, state and local agencies, which resulted in the recovery of two bodies near Panama City, Florida.

Here are a few safety tips to know before you go to the beach from the National Weather Service:

Check the local beach forecast before you leave the house and enjoy a day at the beach.

Look for beach warning signs and/or flags upon arrival.

If you are unsure about conditions, ask a lifeguard.

Always swim near lifeguards and know how to swim before you venture in.

For more tips and information visit Weather.Gov and National Weather Service Mobile, Alabama