Coast Guard urges preparedness for 2020 hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard reminds the public and mariners to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an above normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. According to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, the outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

“Being prepared now and throughout the hurricane season is crucial to ensure the safety of you and your family, should a storm come ashore,” said Rear Admiral John Nadeau, Commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District. “We highly recommend that you have a survival kit with items like batteries, flash lights, radios and water. It’s also critical to pay close attention to weather both ashore and out at sea, and heed the messages and evacuation orders if issued by state and local authorities.”

The Coast Guard recommends you keep the following things in mind for this hurricane season:

Prepare a kit. Ensure you and your family have a disaster kit ready to go in case of an emergency. For more information on items to include in a kit visit Ready.gov/kit.

Get to know your surroundings. Know the elevation of your house and property. Hurricanes often bring storm surge, which is considered the greatest threat to property and life during any tropical storm. Know your communities’ evacuation routes and how you would evacuate to higher ground. For more information on potential storm surge areas visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/surge/inundation/

Check the weather: The Coast Guard mobile app for boating safety is a tool to check marine weather from your phone. With the mobile app you can check the weather at nearby NOAA buoys, which provides wind speed and direction along with wave height. Checking weather anytime you plan to get underway and while throughout your time on the water is highly recommended.

Secure your boats: Review your hurricane plan with your local marina, ensure you have a plan to both bring your boat in and strap it down ashore or ensure it is properly equipped to ride out the storm at the marina.

Listen to local officials: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. You should consider evacuating if you live near bodies of water, a mobile home or high-rise building.

For more information on hurricane preparedness visit Ready.Gov and NOAA websites, as well as following them on Twitter.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.