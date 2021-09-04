Coast Guard urges mariners to avoid Lake Tahoe waters until wildfires subside

Sep 4th, 2021 · 0 Comment
25-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela J. Manns.

25-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela J. Manns.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard is urging mariners to avoid all recreational activities on the waters of Lake Tahoe until the wildfires have subsided.

The availability of Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crews and other emergency first responders on the water may be significantly reduced until area wildfire operations are completed.

“The safety of the public, our crews and other emergency first responders remain the top priority,” said Capt. Taylor Lam, the Sector San Francisco commander. “Current conditions in the Lake Tahoe region present a persistent and serious threat to the health and safety of mariners. As such, we strongly urge mariners to avoid any on-water activities at Lake Tahoe until local wildfires have been contained and air quality has improved.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.