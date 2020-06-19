Coast Guard urges boating safety in Marine Area 4 of Neah Bay

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard advises boaters planning to fish the waters of Marine Area 4 in Neah Bay to take extra safety considerations.

Fishing in the area will reopen this Saturday.

The Makah Reservation, including marinas and all services, remain closed to visitors.

The town of Neah Bay on the Makah Reservation represents the primary direct boat access to Marine Area 4, and as a result, those fishing in this area will have to launch from and land in other areas.

La Push, located on the Quileute Reservation to the south, also remains closed to the public.

The Coast Guard reminds anglers to ensure they have the proper safety gear, as well as plenty of fuel, water, and food on board if they intend to fish in Marine Area 4 for long periods, since nearby marinas will not be open to assist. It is also prudent to check forecasted weather and file a float plan with someone staying back on shore.

The waters from Cape Alava on the Olympic Peninsula north to the mouth of the Sekiu River along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, will reopen to bottomfish and shellfish, including mussels, clams, and oysters. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the reopening of Marine Area 4 on June 12, 2020.

