Coast Guard transports HHS personnel, supplies to Grand Princess

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard transported seven people from the Department of Health and Human Services in addition to supplies to the cruise ship Grand Princess and medevaced a second passenger with a medical condition not related to COVID-19 Sunday.

The HHS medical team will determine the medical status of passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess ahead of the ship’s arrival.

The Coast Guard was notified by the ship’s captain that a man in his early-60s with a non-COVID-19 medical emergency needed further medical treatment Saturday night.

Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon and the CDC who recommended the passenger be medevaced from the Grand Princess.

The Coast Guard dispatched a crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tern, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported at Yerba Buena Island, to deliver supplies and transport the passenger and his wife to awaiting EMS and CDC personnel at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco on Yerba Buena Island Sunday morning.

Sunday evening, the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Pike, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported at Yerba Buena Island, transported seven HHS personnel to the Grand Princess.

The Coast Guard continues to support the CDC, state and local health officials for matters involving the Grand Princess.