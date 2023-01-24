Coast Guard transfers more than 370 people to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Legare’s crew transferred 375 Haitians and two Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Tuesday, following rescues in Bahamian waters.

Coast Guard Cutter Legare’s crew rescued a person in the water Saturday, approximately 60 miles south of Andros Island, Bahamas. The person reported they fell off their sailing vessel, which was spotted a few miles in front of the cutter.

Legare’s crew rescued 396 men, women, and children from the vessel.

Additionally, Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan’s crew rescued two Cubans on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Sunday, after an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew spotted them waving from the island.

“Trying to land in the U.S. by sea can make people ineligible for parole opportunities, and you will be repatriated to your country of origin or departure,” said Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 1,766 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.