Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay

Jan 23rd, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boat crew transferred five injured and one additional boater after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Jan. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony's Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew transferred five injured and one additional boater after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Jan. 23, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard transferred six injured boaters after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received notification from Pinellas County Sheriff of two pleasure crafts colliding two miles west of Manbirtee Key with people in the water. A good Samaritan was able to recover the people from the water and transfer them to the Coast Guard boat crew.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the incident and commercial salvage is recovering the two vessels. Pinellas Fire and Rescue, Tampa Police, Hillsborough County Sheriff, and Eckerd College Search and Rescue also responded to the incident.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.