Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard transferred six injured boaters after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received notification from Pinellas County Sheriff of two pleasure crafts colliding two miles west of Manbirtee Key with people in the water. A good Samaritan was able to recover the people from the water and transfer them to the Coast Guard boat crew.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the incident and commercial salvage is recovering the two vessels. Pinellas Fire and Rescue, Tampa Police, Hillsborough County Sheriff, and Eckerd College Search and Rescue also responded to the incident.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.