Coast Guard transfers 96 Haitians, 2 others, to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Dependable’s crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities, Sunday, following an interdiction 20 miles east of Boca Raton.

An Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders, Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., of the overloaded 40-foot cabin cruiser Power Whirl with men, women and children aboard waving their arms through the windows.

During the course of the investigation, it was reported the people were at sea for seven days. they spent their final two days without food and water. There were 53 males, 35 females, and 10 children aboard.

No injuries were reported.

“Paying anyone to smuggle you into the U.S. is dangerous and illegal,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “Smugglers do not care whether you live or die as evident by how recklessly overloaded this with was and how long these people went without food and water. These people are lucky to be alive.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 96 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,137 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.