Coast Guard transfers 9 migrants to Bahamian authorities

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew transferred nine Cuban migrants to the Bahamas, Tuesday, following an interdiction, Saturday, approximately one mile northwest of Cay Sal Island, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, a vessel was spotted making landfall with nine people aboard.

Charles Sexton’s smallboat crew went ashore and safely embarked all nine migrants. They were reported in good health.

“These ventures are dangerous and can often lead to casualties especially during Tropical Storms,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Bahamas. “The seas are unpredictable and unforgiving.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 536 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.