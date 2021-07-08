Coast Guard transfers 9 migrants to Bahamian authorities

A U.S. Coast Cutter Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew locates nine migrants aboard a sailing vessel near Cay Sal Island, Bahamas, July 3, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew transferred the nine Cuban Migrants to the Bahamas on July 6, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

A U.S. Coast Cutter Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew locates nine migrants aboard a sailing vessel near Cay Sal Island, Bahamas, July 3, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew transferred nine Cuban migrants to the Bahamas, Tuesday, following an interdiction, Saturday, approximately one mile northwest of Cay Sal Island, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, a vessel was spotted making landfall with nine people aboard.

Charles Sexton’s smallboat crew went ashore and safely embarked all nine migrants. They were reported in good health.

“These ventures are dangerous and can often lead to casualties especially during Tropical Storms,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Bahamas. “The seas are unpredictable and unforgiving.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 536 Cubans compared to:

  • 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
  • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
  • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

