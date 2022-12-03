Coast Guard transfers 79 people to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch’s crew transferred 79 Haitians to Bahamian authorities, Saturday, following two suspected smuggling ventures about 8 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat that was taking on water, Nov. 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat on Nov. 26, at approximately 9 p.m.
“Smugglers do not care whether your loved ones live or die,” said Lt. j.g Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t waste your hard-earned money on smugglers and illegal voyages.”
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 584 Haitian migrants compared to:
- 7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022
- 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
- 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
- 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
- 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
- 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
