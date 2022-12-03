Coast Guard transfers 79 people to The Bahamas

Palm Beach Sheriffs Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of this suspicious 30-foot boat that was taking on water about 8 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, Nov. 26, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Dec. 3, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Lake Worth Inlet's crew)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch’s crew transferred 79 Haitians to Bahamian authorities, Saturday, following two suspected smuggling ventures about 8 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat that was taking on water, Nov. 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat on Nov. 26, at approximately 9 p.m.

“Smugglers do not care whether your loved ones live or die,” said Lt. j.g Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t waste your hard-earned money on smugglers and illegal voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 584 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022
  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

