Coast Guard transfers 62 Haitians to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous’ crew transferred 62 Haitians to Bahamian authorities, Monday, after rescuing them in Bahamian waters.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew found an overloaded, unsafe, and unstable Haitian sailing vessel, May 2, approximately 75 miles southeast of Key Largo. The aircrew vectored in cutters Vigorous and Robert Yered.

“If not for our cutters and aircraft patrolling these waters the outcomes of those voyages may have been far different,” said Lt. Connor Ives, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “There is no greater mission than to safeguard lives at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 4,237 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

