Coast Guard transfers 6 people to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew transferred six people to the Bahamas, Tuesday, following a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet.

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture, Sunday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 12 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.

No injuries were reported.

The nationalities of the transferred people were Bahamian, Jamaican, Cuban, and Chinese.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, an enforcement officer with the Coast Guard Seventh District. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is extremely dangerous.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.