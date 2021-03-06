Coast Guard transfers 6 migrants to Bahamian authorities

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Cutter Diligence rescue crew transferred six Cuban migrants to Bahamian authorities Friday.

During a routine patrol, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted the six people and dropped lifesaving supplies to them, Wednesday, at approximately 3 p.m., after they were spotted on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard cutter rescue crew arrived on scene, Thursday, and ensured the six people: five adults and one 17-year-old unaccompanied minor, did not have medical concerns before bringing them on the ship.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 87 Cubans compared to fiscal year 2020, Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020, where crews interdicted 49 Cubans.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19. There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms.