Coast Guard transfers 51 Haitians to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew transferred 51 people to the Bahamas, Wednesday, following an interdiction off the coast of the Cay Sal Bank.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Saturday, at 1 a.m., about 29 miles northeast of Cay Sal Bank.

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crews arrived on scene and transferred the people aboard.

No injuries were reported.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann, Coast Guard Seventh District. “The water can be an unpredictable place and deadly for the unprepared. Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 7173 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

