Coast Guard transfers 46 people to The Bahamas

Aug 12th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sabrina Laberdesque

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew transferred 46 people to The Bahamas, Friday, after Bahamian authorities requested assistance.

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell alerted Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture, Thursday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 6 miles east of Government Cut. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew rescued stranded people Saturday on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, at approximately 6 p.m.

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture, Monday, at approximately 11 p.m., about 12 miles east of Haulover Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.

There were no reported injuries.

The nationalities of the transferred people were Cuban, Jamaican, Nicaraguan, Chinese, Haitian, and Brazilian.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is very dangerous.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

