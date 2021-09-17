Coast Guard transfers 41 migrants to Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew transferred 41 migrants from Little Inagua Island to Bahamian authorities, Sept. 10, 2021.

The aircrew transported the migrants to Inagua International Airport where they will be processed by Bahamian authorities.

The aircrew was conducting a scheduled patrol when they observed 15 to 20 individuals on the beach in an area not accessible by roads. The aircrew landed to assess the situation and determined that the individuals were Haitian migrants that landed on the island by an unspecified boat. There were no reports of injuries or medical concerns.

