Coast Guard transfers 30 migrants to Bahamas; detains smuggler

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew transferred 30 migrants to Bahamian authorities, Wednesday, after their voyage was interdicted off Hallandale Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation flight crew reported a suspected migrant vessel to Sector Miami watchstanders Saturday, at approximately 10 p.m.

A Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement crew arrived on scene and embarked 25 Haitian migrants, three Colombian migrants, one Chinese migrant, one Peruvian migrant, and one suspected Bahamian smuggler. The migrants were transferred to the Cutter Robert Yered.

The suspected smuggler was transferred to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further questioning into suspected human smuggling.

“The Coast Guard and our partner agencies are aggressively patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and The Bahamas to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Petrofsky, a coxswain at Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale. “We will continue to stop these illegal voyages and carry out our mission of ensuring safe, orderly, and legal migration.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 588 Haitian migrants compared to:

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.