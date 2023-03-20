Coast Guard transfers 29 people to Bahamas

MIAMI—Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew transferred 29 migrants to

Bahamian immigration officers, Monday.

A Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at

approximately 10:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Cay Sal, Bahamas. The

vessel landed on Cay Sal Bank and Bahamian authorities requested Coast

Guard crews rescue the Cubans off the island. One person was medevaced

to a higher level of care.

A Station Lake Worth Inlet law enforcement boat crew alerted Sector

Miami watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture, Friday, at

approximately 9 p.m., in the vicinity of Lake Worth Inlet. There were

5 Ecuadorians, 3 Dominicans, 1 Cuban, 4 Chinese and 2 Vietnamese

people aboard.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are stopping people from

illegally landing in the U.S.,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard

District Seven. “Don’t take to the sea, and use safe and legal means

to immigrate to the U.S.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water,

shelter and basic medical attention.

