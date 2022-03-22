Coast Guard transfers 28 people to Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew transferred 28 people to Bahamian authorities, Tuesday, after rescuing them in Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped off a radio and supplies, Friday, after a flare alerted them to people stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, of a vessel taking on water at about 9:45 a.m., off Cay Sal.

An Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel, Sunday, at about 4 p.m., off Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

“The Coast Guard and our partners increased their presence in the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. E’Bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven legal. “The risk of loss of life when taking to the seas is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,053 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

The Manowar is homeported in Galveston, Texas.

