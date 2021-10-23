Coast Guard transfers 28 Cubans to the Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew transferred 28 Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Friday.

During a routine law enforcement flight, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted a vessel, Thursday, at about 4:30 p.m. near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane’s crew arrived on scene and spotted two unseaworthy vessels 1.5 miles offshore Anguilla Cay. The cutter’s crew safely embarked the Cubans from both vessels.

“Navigating the seas in a less than seaworthy vessel is dangerous and could result in loss of life,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison Officer Bahamas. “Fortunately, our aircraft and cutter crews located and embarked the persons safely.”

No injuries were reported.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 168 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

