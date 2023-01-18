Coast Guard transfers 250 kilograms of seized cocaine

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon transferred approximately 250 kilograms of seized cocaine and the custody of three apprehended smugglers to Dominican Republic authorities in the Dominican Republic Monday, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel in the Mona Passage.

Two of the three men apprehended are reportedly Dominican Republic nationals, while one other claimed Haitian nationality. The seized cocaine consisted of six bales with 112 packages inside that are estimated to have a wholesale value of $3.75 million dollars.

The interdiction is a collaboration between the Coast Guard, the Dominican Republic National Drug Control Directorate DNCD and the Dominican Republic Navy.

During the evening hours of Jan. 10, 2023, the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine multi-role enforcement aircraft detected a suspect go-fast vessel in Mona Passage waters. The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon diverted to the scene. During the pursuit, the suspected smugglers were observed jettisoning multiple bales of suspected contraband. The cutter Richard Dixon crew successfully stopped the suspect vessel with the assistance of the cutter’s Over the Horizon boat. Following the interdiction, the Coast Guard crew apprehended the three men and seized the contraband which tested positive for cocaine.

“This interdiction was made possible by the close coordination and partnership between responding Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard units,” said Lt. Nicholas Rogers, Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon commanding officer. “I could not be prouder of how my crew responded to make this evolution a success.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our continued gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Dominican Republic throughout the international collaboration and interagency support during the disposition procedures pertaining to the case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Girot, Coast Guard Liaison Officer in the Dominican Republic. “These joint maritime operations highlight the close U.S.—Dominican Republic partnership and our shared commitment to ensuring regional security and safety of life at sea.”

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

