Coast Guard transfers 23 Cubans to the Bahamas

MIAMI — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark transferred 23 Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Friday, after being rescued in the Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 9:45 p.m., about 10 miles southwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Monday, of a rustic vessel at approximately noon, about 18 miles southwest of Anguilla, Bahamas.

There were no reported injuries.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the waters around the Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is dangerous.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,146 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

