Coast Guard transfers 217 Haitians to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew transferred 217 Haitians to Bahamian authorities, Saturday, following an interdiction in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and William Flores’ crews stopped the grossly overloaded 40-foot sailing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 6 a.m., after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane law enforcement crew spotted the vessel.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew also responded to the scene.

“Having so many people aboard a rustic vessel without safety equipment and minimal food and water is extremely dangerous,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard District Seven. “We are grateful to have located them before something disastrous occurred.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 395 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

