Coast Guard transfers 19 people to the Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew transferred 19 Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Monday, after being rescued in the Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, May 9, of migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

The air crew deployed a radio, food and water.

There were no reported injuries.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the waters around The Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico to help prevent loss of life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is dangerous.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,861 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

