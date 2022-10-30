Coast Guard transfers 19 people to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew transferred 19 migrants to Bahamian authorities, Saturday, after two separate interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a disabled migrant vessel, Tuesday, at 1:45 p.m., about 36 miles east of Jupiter.

Station Lake Worth Inlet, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Palm Beach Sheriff’s office law enforcement crews stopped a suspected smuggling voyage, Wednesday, at 2 a.m., 1 mile off West Palm Beach.

The nationalities on board were Haitian and Bahamian.

“These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard Seventh District. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

