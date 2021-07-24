Coast Guard transfers 19 migrants to Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew transferred one Ecuadorian, two Brazilian and 16 Haitian migrants to the Bahamas, Saturday, following an interdiction that occurred Thursday, approximately 12 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida.

A Customs and Border Protection air crew reported a 26-foot vessel with 23 people aboard to U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet watchstanders, at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday. A Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard. They were reported in good health.

One Bahamian, one Haitian and two Brazilians were brought ashore for further questioning by Homeland Security Investigations.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement officers took custody of the vessel.

“These ventures are dangerous and can often lead to casualties,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Bahamas. “The seas are unpredictable and unforgiving.”

The Coast Guard interdicted approximately 297 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, compared to 418 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2020, and 932 in fiscal year 2019. These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.