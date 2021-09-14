Coast Guard transfers 14 migrants to Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Manatee’s crew transferred 14 migrants to Bahamian authorities, Monday.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents contacted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, after locating a suspicious vessel approximately 13 miles east of Baker’s Haulover Inlet, Florida.

A Customs and Border Protection law enforcement small boat crew intercepted the vessel and the migrants were transferred aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Manatee.

There were 21 people aboard the vessel: four Haitian adult males, three Haitian male minors, one Haitian female minor, six Haitian adult females, two Jamaican adult males, one Saint Kitts and Nevis adult male, three Dominican males and one Bahamian male.

Three migrants, including the suspected smuggler, were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations personnel for further investigation.

Four migrants were medically evacuated to a higher level of care due to reports of severe dehydration.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations took custody of the migrant vessel.

“We urge any person thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage to not take to the sea,” said Cmdr. Eric Pare, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Miami Command Center. “Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and can result in loss of life.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 486 Haitian migrants compared to:

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Interdictions include the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

