Coast Guard transfers 14 Cubans to The Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew transferred 14 Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Monday, after being rescued in the Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew rescued two people on Damas Cay, Bahamas, Friday, at approximately 7 a.m., after an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of the people being stranded on the island.

Kathleen Moore’s crew rescued people on Cay Sal, Bahamas, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Friday, after a crew member on watch saw the people stranded on the island.

There were no reported injuries.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is dangerous.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,327 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

