Coast Guard transfers 13 migrants to Bahamas

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew transferred 13 Cuban migrants to Bahamian authorities, Monday.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers requested Coast Guard assistance in picking up 13 adult Cuban males from Elbow Cay, Bahamas, Saturday. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew arrived on scene and transported them aboard.

No medical concerns were reported.

“These voyages can be extremely dangerous and are even more dangerous during hurricane season,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison Officer Bahamas. “Taking to the seas in a less than sea-worthy vessel can result in loss of life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 663 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

