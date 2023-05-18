Coast Guard transferred 169 people to Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated and transferred 169 people to Cuba and the Bahamas from Friday through Tuesday, making it known that the maritime borders to the United States are closed to irregular and illegal migration.

These repatriations and transfers came from nine separate voyages, originating from Cuba or the Bahamas. A total of 169 migrants were interdicted from those nine encounters.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners are continuing to be a presence in the air and on the water to detect and deter migrants from attempting to enter the U.S. by sea.

“Our maritime borders are closed,” said Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Operation Vigilant Sentry incident commander. “It’s imperative for family members and friends to share this with their loved ones in Cuba, Haiti, Bahamas and Dominican Republic. The voyage is dangerous, and you could lose your life. You will be interdicted, then repatriated to your country of origin, or where you departed from. Additionally, unlawful entry or attempts to reach the U.S. by sea will result in your disqualification for the Cuba and Haiti parole process.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,679 Cubans and 4,473 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

