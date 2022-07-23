Coast Guard Training Center Cape May holds change of command

Jul 22nd, 2022 · 0 Comment
Capt. Warren Judge assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May from Capt. Kathy Felger, July 22, 2022, during a ceremony on the parade field on base in Cape May, N.J. Felger will report to her next unit at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington D.C. The Coast Guard must continue to recruit, train, and retain a diverse pool of top-tier members. The Coast Guard strives to build an inclusive culture that gives everyone a sense of belonging, empowering all to deliver their personal best while serving as part of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

Capt. Warren Judge assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May from Capt. Kathy Felger, July 22, 2022, during a ceremony on the parade field on base in Cape May, N.J. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Capt. Warren Judge relieved Capt. Kathy Felger as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., during a change-of-command ceremony at the training center, Friday.

Rear Adm. Joe Raymond, commander of Coast Guard Force Readiness Command, presided over the ceremony.

Felger has served as commanding officer since July 2019 and is due to report to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as executive assistant to the assistant commandant for human resources.

Judge previously served as the engineering services division chief for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence service center in Portsmouth, Va., a position he has held since June 2019.

Judge graduated from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in 1986 and was selected for the Pre-Commissioning Program for Enlisted Personnel in 1995.

“The crew and I will do our very best to make the Coast Guard the service of choice, and Training Center Cape May the unit of choice by three simple principles,” said Judge, as he set up his vision for the training center.

His first principle is displaying P.R.I.D.E. at all times, meaning Professionalism Results In Dedicated Efforts for every job, no matter how small or large it may be. His second principle is developing and executing excellence at every opportunity. His third principle is delivering presidential customer service to everyone seeking services from Training Center Cape May, regardless of rank or stature.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.