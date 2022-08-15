Coast Guard to welcome cutters Campbell and Tahoma to Rhode Island

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a ceremony welcoming the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) and the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) to their new homeport at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Due to COVID mitigation, in-person attendance is limited, and the event is not open to the public.

Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, will preside over the ceremony.

Campbell and Tahoma are relocating their homeport from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine to Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The relocation of these two cutters will allow the U.S. Navy to conduct infrastructure upgrades as part of a Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

