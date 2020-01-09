Coast Guard to provide security for 2020 NCAA championship game

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is scheduled to assist local law enforcement and provide security for the 2020 college football playoff national championship game in New Orleans, January 11-13.

The Coast Guard will have land units and K9 teams patrolling ferry terminals and levees, and afloat units will patrol the waterways to enforce safety zones and provide waterway security.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans has established a fixed security zone of 400 yards around the left descending bank of the Lower Mississippi River between MM 94.5 and MM 96 on:

Saturday, January 11 from 1:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 from 1:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Monday, January 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The security zone is necessary to provide security and protection during the events related to the college football playoff game. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port New Orleans. Persons and vessels permitted to enter this security zone must transit at their slowest safe speed and comply with all lawful directions issued by the COTP.

They may be contacted on VHF-FM Channel 16 or 67 or by telephone at (504) 365-2200.

There is a fireworks safety zone scheduled for Saturday at 10:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. at mile marker 94-95 on the Mississippi River. The Canal Street to Algiers Point Ferry will not operate during the fireworks.