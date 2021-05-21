Coast Guard to provide boating safety information in Pascagoula

NEW ORLEANS — Members of the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary are scheduled to participate Saturday in the first National Maritime Day in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The event is free and open to the public and media.

A Coast Guard boat will be on display, and there will be interactive boating safety demonstrations. Members of the public will be able to speak with Coast Guard personnel about boating safety regulations and requirements and can schedule boating education courses and courtesy vessel safety checks with the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The event coincides with National Safe Boating Week, which runs from Saturday, May 22 to Friday, May 28.

The Mississippi Maritime Museum and Activity Center is sponsoring this event with participation from other maritime partners. Learn more about this event here.

