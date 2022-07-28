Coast Guard to participate in Seattle Fleet Week and Seafair events

SEATTLE — Coast Guard crews are scheduled to participate in multiple events throughout the Seattle area for the annual Fleet Week and Seafair Festival celebration July 30-Aug. 7.

On Saturday, members stationed around Puget Sound are scheduled to march in the Torchlight Parade to kick off Seafair.

Then on Monday, Aug. 1, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake, a 175-foot buoy tender, alongside the 110-foot Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, and 87-foot Cutter’s Terrapin and Osprey, will join two U.S. Navy ships and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels, during the parade of ships.

Immediately following the parade of ships, Cutter Terrapin and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Seattle will be available for tours on Pier 62 until 5 p.m. The Henry Blake will be open for tours at Pier 66, Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the Cutter Anacapa will be available for tours on pier 62 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and the Cutter Terrapin will be available for tours on pier 62 during the same timeframe on Wednesday.

Visitors are asked to leave behind backpacks, knives, multi-tools, and food or drinks other than water to facilitate security screenings prior to boarding the ships. Only service animals will be permitted aboard the vessels.

The Coast Guard will be providing a series of aerial search and rescue demonstrations throughout the week. The first will occur on Monday at 12:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Pier 62 and will be supported by an aircrew from Air Station Astoria, Oregon, and a small boat crew from Station Seattle. On Aug. 5-7, as weather and operations permit, there will be a daily search and rescue demonstration on Lake Washington as part of the Seafair weekend activities. These activities will be supported by an aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles and a small boat crew from Station Seattle.

For more information about Seafair Fleet Week visit: www.seafair.com