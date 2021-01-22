Coast Guard to oversee in-situ burn in SouthWest Pass, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to oversee an in-situ burn for a crude oil discharge near New Orleans in the next 24-48 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of a discharge of crude oil from South Pass 24 platform approximately 6 miles south of Pilottown in the SouthWest Pass, Tuesday.

The current discharge is estimated to be 1,600-2,100 gallons.

The incident was discovered after a pressure test failed, identifying a flow line leak. The source is now secured and containment boom was deployed to prevent further spread of oil.

The responsible party, Texas Petroleum Investment Company, has hired T&T Salvage and Marine Fire Fighting Company to conduct an in-situ burn. The burn will take place within the next 24-48 hours based on the conducive weather window.

There are no reports or observed impacts to wildlife at this time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have been actively engaged.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans remains on scene and actively engaged for oversight and safety.

In-situ burning involves the controlled burning of discharged oil. It is one of several response options aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Involved in the response are:

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

Texas Petroleum Investment Company

Forefront Emergency Management

OMI Environmental Services

T&T Salvage

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

