Coast Guard to livestream Douglas Munro Memorial Ceremony

SEATTLE – The 78th Douglas Munro Memorial Ceremony will be a virtual event featuring a livestream of the wreath laying Sunday, Sept. 27, on the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Facebook Page in remembrance of the U.S. Coast Guard’s only Medal of Honor recipient.

The 2020 remembrance ceremony consists of a wreath laying performed by members of the Greater Seattle Area Chiefs Mess, followed by a video of the virtual ceremony that includes footage from the 2019 ceremony.

Every year the Coast Guard, the City of Cle Elum and distinguished guests commemorate the service and sacrifice of Munro at the Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Cle Elum.

Munro, a native of Cle Elum, gave his life evacuating elements of the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines commanded by Lt. Col. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller at Matanikau Point, Guadalcanal, on Sept. 27, 1942. The medal was given to Douglas Munro’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Munro of South Cle Elum, Washington, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a ceremony at the White House on Thursday, May 27, 1943.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/USCGPNW on Sunday, Sept. 27,at 10:30 AM PDT to view the 78th anniversary ceremony.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.