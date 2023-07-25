Coast Guard to host training exercise in Rogers City

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie personnel and partner agencies will be conducting an environmental response exercise Thursday at the Carmeuse facility in Rogers City, Michigan.

Local residents will see increased emergency response activities on Lake Huron as multiple government and commercial agencies led by the Coast Guard test their response to an oil spill.

Operation “Frog Pond” will involve the deployment of pollution response equipment to include oil spill response vehicles and equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles and response watercraft. The drill will also emphasize Incident Management Team coordination and stand up of the Incident Command System, utilizing members of the Northern Michigan Area Committee.

“The shared goal is to strengthen vital relationships between the partner agencies and to familiarize response organizations with best practices for responding to environmental incidents in northern Michigan,” said Chief Petty Officer Michael McCallum, Public Information Officer of Operation “Frog Pond.”