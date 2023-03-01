Coast Guard to host search and rescue forum in Hampton, Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Sector Virginia and the Port of Virginia and are hosting the 17th Annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum Monday through Friday in Hampton.

The SAR Forum is an annual event that continues to strengthen regional interagency partnerships and communication, as well as improve the life-saving processes and skills required of search and rescue agencies. Courses and presentations are offered over the duration of the event, as well as multiple demonstrations to increase boating safety knowledge. More than 150 students, 35 agencies and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth of Virginia are scheduled to come together and participate in the weeklong event.

